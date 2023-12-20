Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.66.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

MTCH stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

