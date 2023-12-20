MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of MBIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $687.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.23. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MBIA will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

MBIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MBIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

