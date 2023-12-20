Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

