Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is FCF Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,554 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,151 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

