Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

MSFT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.36.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

