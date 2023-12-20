Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

