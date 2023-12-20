Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.36. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

