MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

ML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

MoneyLion stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $531.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $44,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,954,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 29.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

