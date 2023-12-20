Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $168.47. The company has a market cap of $487.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
