M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 685 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,709,502. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

