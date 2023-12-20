M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 685 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,709,502 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

