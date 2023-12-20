M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $62,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

