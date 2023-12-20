M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $8.36 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $168.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

