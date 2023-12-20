MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSA. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.50.

NYSE MSA opened at $166.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $185.57. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average is $166.28.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. MSA Safety's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,233,000 after acquiring an additional 87,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

