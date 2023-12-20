Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.67

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.67 and traded as low as $34.74. Muncy Columbia Financial shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 3,488 shares.

Muncy Columbia Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

Get Muncy Columbia Financial alerts:

Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.

Muncy Columbia Financial Announces Dividend

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

(Get Free Report)

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.