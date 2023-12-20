Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MYGN. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,298,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,159,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

