National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 42,656 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.