National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,463 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

