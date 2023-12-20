National Bank of Canada FI Buys 58,481 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $705,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $24,204,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $124.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

