National Bank of Canada FI Buys 76,400 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.