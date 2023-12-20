National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,924 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 58,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $77,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 452.1% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $167.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

