National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

