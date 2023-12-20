National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $224.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.76. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

