National Bank of Canada FI Has $16.88 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,586 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.