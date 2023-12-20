National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,173 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

