National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901,209 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

