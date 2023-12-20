National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.04. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.