National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 237.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $132,860,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $312.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $329.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

