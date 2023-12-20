National Bank of Canada FI Sells 34,094 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,094 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

