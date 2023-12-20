National Bank of Canada FI Sells 902 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,170,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

