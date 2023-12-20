National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,283,426 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PG&E were worth $17,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Trading Up 1.7 %

PCG opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

