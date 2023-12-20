National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 51,720 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

