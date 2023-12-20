National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$102.68.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:NA opened at C$100.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.72. The firm has a market cap of C$34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7936508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$90.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,009.20. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

