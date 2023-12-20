Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Cormark

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.79.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBLY
Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance
Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is presently -21.18%.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neighbourly Pharmacy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.