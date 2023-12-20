Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Cormark

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.79.

Shares of NBLY opened at C$15.39 on Tuesday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.71. The stock has a market cap of C$689.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is presently -21.18%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

