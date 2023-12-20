Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.79.

Shares of TSE NBLY opened at C$15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$689.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.71. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.18%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

