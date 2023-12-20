New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.63. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $2,971,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after buying an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.