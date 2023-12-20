Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.62.

Get Nextracker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. Research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the third quarter valued at about $992,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.