NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.77.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

