Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.12

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.12 and traded as high as $58.01. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 20,358 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NBN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 45.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

