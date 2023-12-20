NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,709,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

