NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,225 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $103,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,709,502. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.38 and its 200-day moving average is $447.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.