NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,225 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $103,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,709,502 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

