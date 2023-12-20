Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.00

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
Olympus Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Olympus Company Profile
Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.
