Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cormark dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on Orla Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Orla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of OLA opened at C$4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.56. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.324547 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson purchased 37,964 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier purchased 7,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,792.50. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

