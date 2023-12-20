Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 67,966 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,966 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

