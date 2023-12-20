Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

OSK stock opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

