Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.43.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

