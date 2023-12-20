Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.72. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 100 shares.

Pacific Health Care Organization Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $9.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

