Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 313,730 shares.

Parity Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £876,180.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.68.

Parity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.