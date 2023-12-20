Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.42

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.42 and traded as high as $11.00. Park City Group shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 26,736 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Park City Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PCYG

Park City Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.